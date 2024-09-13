Orellano and Cincinnati host the Columbus Crew

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE FC Cincinnati +132, Columbus +175, Draw +271; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Luca Orellano leads Cincinnati into a matchup with the Columbus Crew after scoring two goals against CF Montreal.

Cincinnati is 12-7-3 against Eastern Conference opponents. Cincinnati is 12-4 in one-goal games.

The Crew are 11-4-3 in conference games. Cucho Hernandez leads the second-ranked scoring team in the Eastern Conference with 13 goals. The Crew have scored 52.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. Cincinnati won the last meeting 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luciano Acosta has scored 11 goals and added 15 assists for Cincinnati. Yamil Asad has two goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Hernandez has 13 goals and five assists for the Crew. Diego Rossi has scored six goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cincinnati: 5-5-0, averaging 2.1 goals, 5.7 shots on goal and 5.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

Crew: 7-2-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 5.3 shots on goal and 6.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Cincinnati: Isaiah Foster (injured), Teenage Hadebe (injured), Luciano Acosta (injured), Nick Hagglund (injured), Matt Miazga (injured), Yamil Asad (injured), Alec Kann (injured), DeAndre Yedlin (injured).

Crew: Malte Amundsen (injured), Evan Bush (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.