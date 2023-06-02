Oregon rallies to defeat Xavier 5-4 at Nashville Regional

The Ducks (38-20) trailed 4-3 entering the bottom of the seventh before a one-out double by Rikuu Nishida. Shade tied it with his double and Cowley, who finished with two RBIs, delivered the go-ahead run with his double. Four Oregon relievers held the Musketeers (37-24) without a hit over the final six innings. Austin Anderson (4-0) got the win and Josh Mollerus picked up his 10th save.

Garrett Schultz drove in three runs and had two of Xavier’s five hits.