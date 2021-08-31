journal-news logo
X

Opening arguments made in Akron arson suspect's murder trial

news
3 hours ago
Opening arguments have been made in the latest trial of a man accused of killing nine people in separate arson fires in his Akron neighborhood

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Opening arguments have been made in the latest trial of a man accused of killing nine people in separate arson fires in his Akron neighborhood.

Stanley Ford, 62, could be sentenced to death if convicted on multiple aggravated murder charges. He is accused of killing a couple in 2016 and two adults and five children in 2017 .

Summit County prosecutors told jurors Monday that they will use surveillance video footage, security alarm records and the testimony of neighbors to show Ford was responsible. They have said he set the fires because of disputes with his neighbors, but defense attorney Scott Rilley said Ford cannot be identified in the surveillance videos and added that other potential suspects were identified.

Jurors on Monday also visited the neighborhood where the fires occurred. Testimony in the case is due to start Tuesday.

Ford’s initial trial began in March 2020. After a week of testimony and several delays, Summit County Judge Christine Croce declared a mistrial the following June at the request of Ford’s attorneys, who cited concerns about Ford’s ability to get a fair trial during the coronavirus pandemic.

In Other News
1
Miami U. to require vaccination for students, staff
2
‘This is what we do’: A look at Butler County resources headed for...
3
PHOTOS: Celebration welcomes West Side home from Little League World...
4
Remains of Ohio soldier killed in Korean War identified, to be buried...
5
West Side ‘represented us in the best way possible’ in Little League...
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top