Olympic women's silver medalist Vekic knocked off by Krueger, Fritz also upset at Cincinnati Open

On the men's side, Brandon Nakashima upset No. 11 seed Taylor Fritz 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (4), while No. 12 Ben Shelton edged Reilly Opelka 7-6 (3), 7-6 (3) in another All-American matchup.

Shelton, Nakashima and Krueger were among five Americans who advanced Tuesday in the hard-court tuneup for the U.S. Open. Alex Michelsen and Frances Tiafoe also moved on.

The only other seeded competitor to advance in men's action was No. 14 Lorenzo Musetti of Italy, the bronze medalist in Paris who outlasted Chile's Nicolas Jarry 4-6, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (4).

Ninth-seeded Daria Kasatkina and No. 15 Marta Kostyuk were the women's seeded winners.

Both No. 1 seeds play their opening matches Wednesday. Jannik Sinner of Italy takes on Michelsen in the afternoon, while Iga Swiatek faces Varvara Gracheva in a night match.

