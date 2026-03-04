Olivia Miles is second TCU player in a row to take Big 12 top player and newcomer awards

Miles, who transferred to TCU for her final college season after five years at Notre Dame, goes into the Big 12 Tournament averaging a career-high 20.1 points a game, along with 6.9 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.9 steals. She has had an NCAA-leading five triple-doubles this season.

Texas Tech's Krista Gerlich, who is in her sixth season, was chosen by her peers as the league's top coach. The No. 21 Lady Raiders ' 25 wins are already their most since a 25-win season in 2003-04.

Kansas forward Jaliya Davis was the unanimous choice for freshman of the year, after winning nine consecutive freshmen of the week awards during the season. Her 21.0 points per game are the most for a freshman nationally.

No. 15 West Virginia guard Jordan Harrison was named the defensive player of the year, and Texas Tech guard Snudda Collins was tabbed the sixth player of the year.

