Olivari scores career-high 43, Xavier routs DePaul 93-68

CHICAGO (AP) — Quincy Olivari scored a career-high 43 points and Xavier romped to a 93-68 victory over DePaul on Saturday, handing the Blue Demons their 10th straight loss.
Olivari added 10 rebounds and three steals for the Musketeers (12-10, 6-5 Big East Conference). Desmond Claude had 15 points and five rebounds. Dayvion McKnight scored 11.
The Blue Demons (3-19, 0-11) were led by Jaden Henley with 17 points. Churchill Abass added 13 points, nine rebounds and two blocks. K.T. Raimey scored 12.
