Olison scores 21 to lead Youngstown St. past UIC 66-64

22 minutes ago
Tevin Olison had 21 points as Youngstown State edged past Illinois-Chicago 66-64

CHICAGO (AP) — Shemar Rathan-Mayes' two free throws with eight seconds left was enough to allow Youngstown State to hold off Illinois-Chicago, 66-64, on Saturday.

Tevin Olison had 21 points and Dwayne Cohill had 19 points and eight rebounds for Youngstown State (14-10, 8-6 Horizon League), which earned its fourth straight victory. Michael Akuchie added 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Damaria Franklin had 23 points and six rebounds for the Flames (8-13, 4-8). Jalen Warren added 13 points. Jace Carter had 10 points and six rebounds.

