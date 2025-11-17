Old Dominion Monarchs to face Xavier Musketeers on the road

Old Dominion Monarchs (2-2) at Xavier Musketeers (2-2)
Cincinnati; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Xavier takes on Old Dominion.
Xavier finished 22-12 overall with a 15-2 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Musketeers averaged 16.7 assists per game on 26.6 made field goals last season.
Old Dominion went 11-11 in Sun Belt games and 5-7 on the road last season. The Monarchs averaged 10.5 assists per game on 24.0 made field goals last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
