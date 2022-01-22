Oklahoma City faces Cleveland, seeks to halt 4-game skid

The Thunder are 6-17 on the road. Oklahoma City ranks last in the league shooting 31.0% from 3-point range.

The teams square off for the second time this season. In the last meeting on Jan. 16 the Cavaliers won 107-102 led by 27 points from Darius Garland, while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 21 points for the Thunder.

TOP PERFORMERS: Garland is shooting 36.6% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Cavaliers, while averaging 19.8 points and eight assists. Evan Mobley is averaging 16.7 points and seven rebounds over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Luguentz Dort averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Thunder, scoring 16.2 points while shooting 32.4% from beyond the arc. Gilgeous-Alexander is shooting 42.2% and averaging 22.3 points over the past 10 games for Oklahoma City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 7-3, averaging 106.9 points, 44.1 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.5 points per game.

Thunder: 1-9, averaging 102.2 points, 44.9 rebounds, 22.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.8 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Collin Sexton: out for season (knee), Rajon Rondo: day to day (hamstring), Ricky Rubio: out for season (knee), Lamar Stevens: day to day (knee).

Thunder: Derrick Favors: day to day (back), Vit Krejci: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.