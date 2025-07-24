Ojeda leads Orlando City against the Columbus Crew

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Columbus +102, Orlando City SC +229, Draw +271; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Martin Ojeda leads Orlando City into a matchup with the Columbus Crew following a two-goal performance against the New England Revolution.

The Crew are 9-3-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. The Crew are eighth in the league with 40 goals led by Diego Rossi with 11.

Orlando is 6-6-8 in conference play. Orlando has a 6-0-1 record in games it records at least three goals.

Friday's game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rossi has scored 11 goals with three assists for the Crew. Jacen Russell-Rowe has two goals over the last 10 games.

Ojeda has scored 12 goals with nine assists for Orlando. Marco Pasalic has four goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crew: 5-3-2, averaging 1.8 goals, 4.7 shots on goal and 4.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.9 goals per game.

Orlando: 4-4-2, averaging 1.6 goals, 5.4 shots on goal and 5.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Crew: Mohamed Farsi (injured), Malte Amundsen (injured), Nicholas Hagen Godoy (injured), Rudy Camacho (injured).

Orlando: Joran Gerbet (injured), Duncan McGuire (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.