Oilers take on the Blue Jackets after overtime win

BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers visit the Columbus Blue Jackets after the Oilers defeated the Boston Bruins 2-1 in overtime.

Columbus has gone 11-16-4 in home games and 21-31-10 overall. The Blue Jackets have allowed 227 goals while scoring 185 for a -42 scoring differential.

Edmonton has a 38-20-2 record overall and an 18-12-0 record on the road. The Oilers have a 10-3-2 record in games decided by a goal.

The teams match up Thursday for the second time this season. The Oilers won 4-1 in the previous meeting. Leon Draisaitl led the Oilers with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnny Gaudreau has 10 goals and 35 assists for the Blue Jackets. Alexander Nylander has four goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Zach Hyman has 42 goals and 20 assists for the Oilers. Draisaitl has six goals and 11 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 5-5-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Oilers: 7-2-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.7 assists, 3.7 penalties and 9.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Elvis Merzlikins: day to day (upper body), Kent Johnson: out for season (shoulder), Patrik Laine: out (collarbone), Adam Fantilli: out (leg).

Oilers: Derek Ryan: day to day (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.