Oilers and Blue Jackets face off for out-of-conference matchup

BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers and the Columbus Blue Jackets will play in an out-of-conference matchup.

Edmonton has a 13-10-2 record overall and a 5-6-1 record on its home ice. The Oilers are 5-1-2 in games decided by one goal.

Columbus has a 3-7-2 record on the road and an 11-10-3 record overall. The Blue Jackets rank ninth in league play with 83 total goals (averaging 3.5 per game).

The teams meet Thursday for the second time this season. The Blue Jackets won the last meeting 6-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor McDavid has 12 goals and 19 assists for the Oilers. Leon Draisaitl has seven goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

Kirill Marchenko has 10 goals and 14 assists for the Blue Jackets. Zachary Werenski has five goals and 11 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 6-3-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.6 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Blue Jackets: 6-3-1, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.5 assists, 4.8 penalties and 12.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Oilers: None listed.

Blue Jackets: None listed.

