Ohio's elections chief OKs 2nd ballot drop box in Cleveland

The deal cut in Cuyahoga County comes as LaRose awaits a ruling in a separate state appellate court case where Democrats are seeking to block the directive statewide. A trial judge declared the order “arbitrary and unreasonable” Sept. 15 and temporarily blocked it the next day. That decision was stayed as the state appealed.

The cities of Columbus, Dayton and Cincinnati have joined Democrats' suit in opposition to the order. The federal suit was brought separately in Cleveland by the A. Philip Randolph Institute of Ohio, a voting rights group.

During oral arguments in the state lawsuit last week, a lawyer for the Ohio Democratic Party argued that LaRose's evolving public statements and erratic actions prior to issuing the directive prove his order is not reasonable. Attorney Corey Colombo said LaRose first said the law governing drop boxes was unclear, then asked for an attorney general's opinion, then rescinded that request.

LaRose’s attorney told the court the secretary acted reasonably to avoid burdening election boards and fomenting chaos and to establish uniformity in state election policy. President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign, the Republican National Committee and other GOP groups are siding with LaRose in the case.