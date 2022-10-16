Ohio's 5 interceptions throttle Western Michigan, 33-14

Ohio's defense dominated Western Michigan after intermission, stopping the Broncos on downs twice and picked off five passes to thwart all seven second-half possessions.

Torrie Cox and Zack Sanders each had two interceptions for Ohio (4-3, 2-1). Kurtis Rourke was 22 of 34 passing for 264 yards with an interception and Bangura had 77 yards on 25 carries. Vakos kicked a personal-best 55-yard field goal just before halftime.