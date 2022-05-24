Ohio woman sentenced to life in 1993 death of newborn

Newspaper carriers found the corpse in March 1993. County residents paid for the burial of the boy they named “Geauga's Child.”

Ondrey said he struggled with Ritchey's explanation that she was young, afraid and fearful of telling her strict father she was pregnant. He noted that Ritchey told detectives at the time of her arrest in July 2019 that she had disposed the body of another newborn in a field in Cuyahoga County in 1990 or 1991.

“I think you knew what to do because you had done it before,” Ondrey said. “Calling you a monster who deserves life imprisonment is not an exaggeration.”

Jurors did not hear her confession about the first newborn death because Ondrey said it would prejudice the jury, WJW-TV previously reported.

Ritchey was identified as the child’s mother after a Geauga County sheriff’s detective submitted DNA to a public genealogical website, created a family tree of 1,400 relatives and finally narrowed the search to Ritchey, who told investigators it was her baby. She was arrested in June 2019.

Bradley said at trial that Ritchey put the newborn in a garbage bag after delivering the child at a home where she worked as a nanny. She put the bag in the trunk of her car. Days later, she drove a group of girls from the church where she was a youth leader to a weekend retreat, snuck away, and left the bag in a wooded area.

Ritchey never told anyone she was pregnant, Bradley said, and did not realize when she sat down on a toilet at her employers’ home that she was about to give birth.

Ritchey later married the newborn’s father. They have three adult children.