journal-news logo
X

Ohio woman killed in crash that threw her off motorcycle

news
1 hour ago
Indiana authorities have identified the woman killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday night

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Indiana authorities have identified the woman killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday night.

The Indiana State Police on Sunday said 45-year-old Kaneisha Akins of Toledo, Ohio died at the scene of the crash on the Indiana Toll Road near South Bend.

Troopers believe Akins was riding on the Harley Davidson motorcycle with 45-year-old Terrence Foster when its rear tire failed. Authorities said Foster couldn't keep control of the motorcycle and he and Akins were thrown off of it.

Foster of Columbus, Ohio was taken to a South Bend hospital. Authorities said his injuries were serious but not life threatening.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

In Other News
1
PHOTOS: Inside the giant indoor growing facility from 80 Acres in...
2
McCrabb: Lentz brothers go from touring Middletown fire station as kids
3
Hamilton-based rowing coach leading American delegation to world...
4
HISTORICAL PHOTOS: Old Hamilton group and club images found in the...
5
World Series berth ‘like an early Christmas present’ for West Side All...
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top