Ohio woman charged with threatening Black Michigan lawmakers

Sandra Bachman, 58, is from Batavia, about 18 miles (29 kilometers) east of Cincinnati. She is accused of calling Democratic Rep. Sarah Anthony of Lansing last May about a bill and saying “you won't see the bullet coming" and “we're coming to Michigan soon to remove you from your post.”

In a message left for Democratic Rep. Cynthia Johnson of Detroit last June, Bachman allegedly called her racial slurs and threatened to kill her.