Ohio wins 78-68 against Miami (OH)

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Led by Jaylin Hunter's 23 points, the Ohio Bobcats defeated the Miami (OH) RedHawks 78-68

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Jaylin Hunter had 23 points in Ohio's 78-68 win against Miami (OH) on Saturday.

Hunter also had seven rebounds for the Bobcats (12-11, 4-6 Mid-American Conference). Dwight Wilson scored 21 points and added nine rebounds. Miles Brown recorded nine points and was 3 of 6 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free throw line.

The RedHawks (7-16, 1-9) were led by Mekhi Lairy, who recorded 24 points. Miami (OH) also got 18 points and two steals from Morgan Safford. Anderson Mirambeaux also put up nine points and six rebounds. The loss was the RedHawks' seventh straight.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Tuesday. Ohio visits Northern Illinois and Miami (OH) hosts Western Michigan.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

