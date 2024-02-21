Ohio wins 63-57 over Kent State

Led by Jaylin Hunter's 13 points, the Ohio Bobcats defeated the Kent State Golden Flashes 63-57
news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Jaylin Hunter had 13 points in Ohio's 63-57 victory against Kent State on Tuesday night.

Hunter shot 5 for 11 (0 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Bobcats (14-12, 8-5 Mid-American Conference). Miles Brown finished 3 of 4 from the field to add 10 points. Aidan Hadaway and AJ Clayton added nine points apiece.

Jalen Sullinger and VonCameron Davis each scored 14 points to lead the Golden Flashes (13-13, 6-7). Chris Payton had nine points and six rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Middletown opens bid process to operate senior, event center
2
Monroe residents want to keep the ‘small-town feel’ downtown
3
Hamilton believes leasing machine will pay big dividends for streets
4
Christian Brothers expands mechanic franchise into Fairfield Twp.
5
‘FotoFocus’ to explore and highlight 17Strong neighborhoods
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top