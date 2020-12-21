Ohio wildlife officer shot during poaching investigation

Kevin Behr, a 25-year veteran of the department, was shot around 4 p.m. Sunday and was flown to a hospital, where he was listed in stable condition, according to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department. His injuries were not considered life-threatening, but further information on the shooting and his injuries were not disclosed.

Behr was among a group of ODNR officers investigating the poaching complaint, but no other officers were injured in the shooting.