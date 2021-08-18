Ohio, West Virginia agree to three-game football series

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia and Ohio have agreed to a three-game football series.
West Virginia athletic director Shane Lyons said Wednesday that the Mountaineers will travel to Athens, Ohio, to play the Bobcats on Sept. 6, 2025. The next two games will be played in Morgantown on Sept. 18, 2027, and Sept. 1, 2029.
The last time the schools met was in 2001. West Virginia leads the series 13-4.
In Other News
1
Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today
2
Teens who allegedly shot at homeless man in Middletown: Where their...
3
COVID-19 affects West Side’s ride to Little League World Series: No...
4
‘We’re keeping a close eye on it’: Lakota protest continues debate on...
5
Multiple candidates not certified by the Butler County Board of...