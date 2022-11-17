Ohio voting law overhaul trims mail ballot window by 3 days

Sponsoring state Rep. Bill Seitz, a Cincinnati Republican, said the reduction was "in the interest of getting an accurate count without having to wait forever, like we're waiting on the United States House of Representatives." Though results of House races in some states, including California, continue to be tallied, election officials emphasize that the duration of the count is not a sign of irregularities.

The latest version of the Ohio bill also strikes sections that would have set up an online absentee ballot request system and allowed for automated voter registration. Seitz said, though he believes in the latter, the Ohio Senate had objections to it — and “it takes two to tango.”