Ohio visits Western Michigan following Paveletzke's 21-point game

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio visits Western Michigan after Jackson Paveletzke scored 21 points in Ohio's 84-67 win over the Akron Zips.

The Broncos are 5-8 on their home court. Western Michigan is eighth in the MAC with 22.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Owen Lobsinger averaging 4.6.

The Bobcats are 9-5 in MAC play. Ohio is the leader in the MAC scoring 15.3 fast break points per game.

Western Michigan's average of 5.6 made 3-pointers per game is 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Ohio gives up. Ohio has shot at a 47.1% rate from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points below the 47.3% shooting opponents of Western Michigan have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javaughn Hannah is averaging 12.3 points for the Broncos. Chansey Willis Jr. is averaging 16.0 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 39.1% over the past 10 games.

AJ Clayton is scoring 14.5 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Bobcats. AJ Brown is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 5-5, averaging 70.9 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points per game.

Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 78.2 points, 27.3 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.