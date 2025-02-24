Ohio visits Western Michigan after Paveletzke's 21-point game

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio visits Western Michigan after Jackson Paveletzke scored 21 points in Ohio's 84-67 win over the Akron Zips.

The Broncos have gone 5-8 at home. Western Michigan has a 4-14 record against opponents over .500.

The Bobcats are 9-5 against MAC opponents. Ohio is 6-11 against opponents over .500.

Western Michigan's average of 5.6 made 3-pointers per game is 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Ohio allows. Ohio averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Western Michigan allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Owen Lobsinger is averaging 9.4 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Broncos. Chansey Willis Jr. is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

AJ Clayton is averaging 14.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Bobcats. Paveletzke is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 5-5, averaging 70.9 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points per game.

Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 78.2 points, 27.3 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.