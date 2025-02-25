Ohio visits Bowling Green following Velasco's 30-point showing

BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green hosts Ohio after Amy Velasco scored 30 points in Bowling Green's 81-72 win against the Toledo Rockets.

The Falcons have gone 9-2 in home games. Bowling Green is seventh in the MAC in rebounding averaging 31.6 rebounds. Erika Porter leads the Falcons with 5.5 boards.

The Bobcats have gone 4-10 against MAC opponents. Ohio gives up 72.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 14.0 points per game.

Bowling Green's average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Ohio gives up. Ohio's 37.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.2 percentage points lower than Bowling Green has allowed to its opponents (43.4%).

The Falcons and Bobcats square off Wednesday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Porter is averaging 10.2 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Falcons. Paige Kohler is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kennedi Watkins is averaging 15.1 points for the Bobcats. Bailey Tabeling is averaging 11.8 points and 2.2 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 7-3, averaging 70.7 points, 28.0 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Bobcats: 3-7, averaging 58.9 points, 26.3 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 9.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.