Ohio visits Bettiol and UMass

BOTTOM LINE: UMass hosts Ohio after Leonardo Bettiol scored 24 points in UMass' 81-62 loss to the Bowling Green Falcons.

The Minutemen are 10-5 on their home court. UMass averages 12.7 turnovers per game and is 8-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Bobcats have gone 9-7 against MAC opponents. Ohio has an 8-11 record against teams over .500.

UMass' average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Ohio allows. Ohio averages 76.8 points per game, 0.5 fewer than the 77.3 UMass allows.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. Ohio won the last meeting 86-83 on Jan. 6. Javan Simmons scored 20 points to help lead the Bobcats to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bettiol is averaging 17.8 points and eight rebounds for the Minutemen. Marcus Banks is averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games.

Jackson Paveletzke is averaging 16.5 points and 5.1 assists for the Bobcats. Simmons is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Minutemen: 3-7, averaging 79.4 points, 32.5 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.9 points per game.

Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 74.4 points, 29.3 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.