Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

Ohio tops Ball St. 87-63 behind Vander Plas, Carter

news
47 minutes ago
Ben Vander Plas had 18 points and seven rebounds and Jason Carter scored 18 points and Ohio cruised past Ball State 87-63

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Ben Vander Plas had 18 points and seven rebounds and Jason Carter scored 18 points and Ohio cruised past Ball State 87-63 on Tuesday night.

Mark Sears had 13 points, six rebounds and six assists for Ohio (17-3, 8-1 Mid-American Conference).

Jalen Windham scored 17 points and Payton Sparks scored 13 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for the Cardinals (10-11, 5-5).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

In Other News
1
Butler County braces for monster storm; officials say they are prepared
2
Sara’s House is third Hamilton business to add location at Spooky Nook
3
Top local news for Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022
4
$10,000 reward after truck stolen from Middletown dealership
5
Police looking for missing West Chester man
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top