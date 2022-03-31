journal-news logo
Ohio to spend $10.5 million on ballistics tracing machines

State leaders have announced plans to spend $10.5 million on additional machines used to trace ballistic evidence from gun crimes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — State leaders on Thursday announced plans to spend $10.5 million on additional machines used to trace ballistic evidence from gun crimes.

The spending increases from nine to 16 the number of Ohio National Integrated Ballistic Information Network units. The units analyze microscopic markings on bullets and shell casings and compare them to similar evidence from other gun crimes.

The matches can indicate whether weapons have been used in multiple shootings and provide investigators with leads to help solve crimes. The money will pay for seven units for the state’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation, including two mobile units, and two stationary units for the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The funding was announced by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, Attorney General Dave Yost, and Col. Richard Fambro, state patrol superintendent.

