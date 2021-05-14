journal-news logo
Ohio to remove mask requirement for those with vaccinations

Christoph Cunningham, of Detroit, said he's fully vaccinated but wore a mask Friday, May 14, 2021, on his way to lunch at a bar. He said he agrees with the new federal and state mask policies. "I have confidence in the science behind it all," said Cunningham, who works in the culinary field. "I'll eventually take my mask off more and more. I might take it off to make other people comfortable. ... If you don't feel comfortable not wearing a mask, I think you should be able to keep it on. Don't beat anyone down." (AP Photo/Ed White)
Credit: Ed White

Ohio is removing a mask requirement immediately for people who are fully vaccinated, in keeping with new guidance from the federal government

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio is removing a mask requirement immediately for people who are fully vaccinated, in keeping with new guidance from the federal government, Republican Gov. Mike DeWine announced Friday.

DeWine said in a statement that unvaccinated people should continue to wear masks and socially distance, as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends.

The governor said existing health orders still won't be fully lifted until June 2, as he had announced Wednesday, but the wording will be updated to match CDC guidelines. The June 2 date was chosen to give those who need to ample time to get vaccinated.

Updated CDC guidance released Thursday says unvaccinated people can go without masks for the mostpart. They should still be worn in healthcare settings, on public transportation, including airplanes, and when a business or employer requires them.

“The most powerful tool we have to protect against the COVID-19 virus is the vaccine," DeWine said. “Because of the vaccine, COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths are decreasing dramatically. The vaccine allows us to live our lives more normally and without fear.”

In this photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses the state during a speech, Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Lansing, Mich. Michigan health officials are urging primary care physicians to enroll to administer COVID-19 vaccines, as the state prepares to quickly begin vaccinating 12- to 15-year-olds following U.S. authorization. The push to make doses available in physicians' offices will complement the state's focus on taking mobile clinics to places such as churches, and vaccinating people who are homebound. (Michigan Office of the Governor via AP)
Credit: Uncredited

