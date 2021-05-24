Ohio to detail registrant figures for Vax-a-Million lottery

Participants must register to enter by phone or via the Vax-a-Million website, with names carried over week to week.

Republican Gov. Mike DeWine announced the lottery May 12 as means of drumming up enthusiasm for COVID-19 vaccinations as the number of people receiving doses plummeted.

“I know that some may say, ‘DeWine, you’re crazy! This million-dollar drawing idea of yours is a waste of money,’” he said at the time. But the real waste, when the vaccine is now readily available, “is a life lost to COVID-19,” the governor said.

The concept seemed to work, at least initially. The number of people in Ohio age 16 and older who received their initial COVID-19 vaccine jumped 33% in the week after the state announced its million-dollar incentive lottery, according to an Associated Press analysis.

But the same review also found that vaccination rates are still well below figures from earlier in April and March.

State Health Director Stephanie McCloud has said the incentives were “needed to reinvigorate interest” in getting vaccinated and that there was a “dramatic increase in vaccinations” in the 16-and-older group.

More than 5.1 million people in Ohio had at least started the vaccination process as of Monday, or 44% of the state. About 4.5 million people are done getting vaccinated, or 38% of the state.

DeWine's proposal inspired similar vaccine-incentive lotteries in New York and Maryland.

