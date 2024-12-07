Ohio takes on Morehead State in non-conference play

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -13.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: AJ Clayton and Ohio host Kenny White Jr. and Morehead State in non-conference action.

The Bobcats have gone 2-0 at home. Ohio is fourth in the MAC scoring 77.5 points while shooting 44.1% from the field.

The Eagles have gone 1-4 away from home. Morehead State averages 11.9 turnovers per game and is 1-1 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Ohio averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 7.4 per game Morehead State allows. Morehead State averages 66.5 points per game, 13.6 fewer points than the 80.1 Ohio gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clayton is shooting 42.7% and averaging 16.5 points for the Bobcats.

White is averaging 15.9 points and six rebounds for the Eagles.

