Ohio Supreme Court to hear armed school staff training case

Parents maintain the state appeals court made the correct decision, saying state law is clear that schools can't hire employees who are armed who don't go through police officer training.

The parents "are concerned about the tragic and fatal accidents that could befall their children when armed school staff have insufficient training and are carrying firearms all day, every day, in their children’s classrooms and on the playground," attorneys for the parents said in an October court filing.

They note the parents aren't anti-gun and, in fact, several are gun owners.

The district maintains current law doesn't require the extensive training sought by the parents.

If the appeals court ruling is upheld, “no school district can exercise the right to arm its staff unless it turns teachers into police officers, or police officers into teachers,” lawyers for the district argued in a September filing. “This is both entirely impractical and demonstrably wrong as a matter of statutory construction.”

Lawmakers only require police training for officers and left training and qualifications for armed teachers up to local school boards, the district lawyers said.

The state Fraternal Order of Police, several gun training and safety experts, and other school districts including Cincinnati and Columbus — Ohio's largest district — filed arguments in support of the parents' position.

Republican Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, the state's top law enforcement official, supports the district and will share time with district lawyers Tuesday in arguing before the court.

The law in question “does not apply to employees in non-security positions — like teachers, principals, or other non-security personnel — whose duties are primarily educational or administrative and who do not carry a weapon in their role,” Benjamin Flowers, the Ohio Solicitor General, wrote in a September filing on behalf of Yost.

On Monday, a Butler County judge ruled that the district's decision to arm specific employees violated Ohio's open meetings law because it used a “screening committee” that first identified staff members interested in carrying weapons at work.

But both the district and the parents suing over the training issue agreed the judge's ruling doesn't affect the issue before the state Supreme Court.