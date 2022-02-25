Ohio sued to stop abortion law that could shutter clinics

The action filed in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court asks the court to issue a temporary restraining order followed by a preliminary injunction preventing the Ohio Department of Health from enforcing the law before it goes into effect March 23.

The bill's stated goal was to impose criminal penalties on doctors who fail to give medical care in the extremely rare circumstance when a baby is born alive following an abortion attempt. However, provisions were added to the legislation that prevented abortion providers from contracting with backup physicians who teach at or contract with public medical schools.