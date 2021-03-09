Ohio sued over law requiring burial of aborted fetal remains

In Tuesday's lawsuit, the clinics said unless the court grants their request to block the fetal tissue law, they’ll be forced to begin turning patients away beginning April 6 — when the law is set to take effect.

The measure replaces an earlier state law that required aborted fetuses to be disposed of “in a humane manner,” but did not define “humane.” Remains from what are known as surgical, or procedural, abortions fell under existing rules for handling infectious waste, meaning they could be disposed of with material from other medical procedures.

The suit calls the law “a sea-change in how (clinics) manage tissue."

The clinics — including Planned Parenthood, Preterm-Cleveland, Women's Med Group and Northeast Ohio Womens' Center — told the court that rule-making cannot now legally happen in time for the law's effective date. The suit notes that it's unclear whether elements of existing regulations on the disposal of human bodies might apply under the new law, such as whether burial of fetal remains will require a death certificate and burial permit.

A form required under the new law has not yet been developed to record that each woman has been notified and whether she's chosen burial or cremation. Yet, the lawsuit charges, Republican Attorney General Dave Yost has refused to give clinics assurances they will not face misdemeanor penalties until that happens.

His refusal is what prompted the litigation, the lawsuit says.

Republican Gov. Ohio Mike DeWine signed the fetal tissue measure into law in December.

As state attorney general, he investigated allegations regarding Planned Parenthood’s treatment of fetal remains in 2015. His report found no evidence of the illegal disposal that was alleged, but it criticized the organization for disposing of fetal remains in landfills. Planned Parenthood called the finding “inflammatory.”