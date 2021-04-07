Ohio student's alcohol-related hazing death ruled accident

Foltz, a sophomore who was a business major, was found unconscious by a roommate after members of the fraternity dropped him off at his apartment, according to an attorney for Foltz’s parents. He was put on life support and died after his family arranged for his organs to be donated.

The university charged the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity with violating six code of conduct rules, including causing harm to others, hazing, and disrupting order or disregarding health and safety with alcohol. It also placed the chapter under interim suspension.