Ohio station fetes record-setting treasurer as she turns 90

Withrow, a Democrat, spoke to Scott Spears of WWGH FM as part of an on-air birthday tribute hosted by the station. Former Ohio Gov. Ted Strickland and 2016 gubernatorial nominee Richard Cordray, both fellow Democrats, were among guests who showed up or called in to wish her well.

Born Oct. 2, 1930, Withrow was a two-term Marion County treasurer and three-term Ohio treasurer before being appointed U.S. treasurer by President Bill Clinton in 1994. She is the only person to hold the position at all three levels of government.