Ohio State's Pope dismissed after being taken off the field

“K’Vaughan will continue to have the use of programs that benefit our student-athletes, such as our Student-Athlete Support Services Office, and we will support him with his progress toward graduation,” Ohio State Ryan Day said in a statement. “He will remain on scholarship through the duration of this semester.”

The incident in Saturday's game started when Pope tried to re-enter the game in the second quarter and was waved off by teammate Teradja Mitchell. Pope began walking to the locker room and got into an altercation with linebackers coach Al Washington. He was sent to the locker room after throwing his jersey and gloves into the stands.