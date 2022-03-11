Ohio State's Miller retires, citing mental health struggles

Miller tried to play though the pain because “at the time, I would rather be dead than a coward."

“I had seen people seek help before," he wrote. "I had seen the age-old adage of how our generation was softening by the second. ... And I saw how easy it was for people to dismiss others by talking about how they were just a dumb, college kid who didn’t know anything.

“But luckily, I am a student in the College of Engineering, and I have a 4.0 (grade-point average) and whatever accolades you might require, so maybe if somebody’s hurt can be taken seriously for once, it can be mine. And maybe I can vouch for all the other people who hurt but are not taken seriously because, for some reason, pain must have pre-requisites.”

Miller said he was grateful for the infrastructure in place within the Ohio State program that allowed him to get help. He also said he was grateful that Day “is letting me find a new way to help others in the program.”

“If not for him and the staff, my words would not be a reflection. They would be evidence in a post-mortem,” Miller wrote.

A spokesman said Ohio State had no comment.

Miller was a straight-A student and valedictorian of his high school class. He had become a favorite of reporters covering the Buckeyes because of interviews that often touched on subjects ranging from classic literature to philosophy.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25