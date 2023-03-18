Ohio State's Jaques wins Kazmaier Award as top NCAA player

Jaques, who is from Toronto, is the first Buckeye to win the award and the second-ever defender. She helped Ohio State to a 33-5-2 record and a berth in Sunday's NCAA national title game against Wisconsin.

Jaques led all NCAA defenders in points (48), goals (24), power-play goals (9) and points per game (1.23) through 40 games. On the Buckeyes’ top defensive pairing, Jaques helped Ohio State hold opponents to 1.75 goals per game and blocked 55 shots this season.