Ohio state trooper struck while investigating accident

39 minutes ago
An Ohio state trooper is in stable condition after he was struck outside his vehicle in a chain reaction crash while investigating a previous accident

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio state trooper was in stable condition Friday after he was struck in a chain reaction crash while investigating a previous accident, authorities said.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Trooper Austin Crow and other troopers had responded to the scene of a disabled trailer on Interstate 70 in Licking County Thursday night when two other vehicles crashed nearby.

A tractor-trailer attempted to change lanes and hit two other vehicles, forcing a tow truck into two SUVs and the trooper, who was outside his vehicle, police said.

Crow sustained serious injuries and was taken to Mount Carmel East Hospital, police said.

A driver involved in the crash sustained a minor injury, police said.

The highway patrol said all troopers on the scene were wearing reflective outerwear.

The crash remains under investigation.

