Ohio State to keep all sports, add 91 scholarships in new college landscape

Ohio State’s athletic director says the school will add 91 scholarships for next school year, as college sports programs start adjusting to a changing landscape that includes paying players and new roster limits across all sports
Ohio State linebacker Cody Simon (0) celebrates after defeating Penn State 20-13 in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Ohio State linebacker Cody Simon (0) celebrates after defeating Penn State 20-13 in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
news
By EDDIE PELLS – Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

Ohio State's athletic director says the school will add 91 scholarships for the next school year as college sports programs start adjusting to a changing landscape that includes paying players and new roster limits across all sports.

In a letter this week to the Ohio State community, Ross Bjork, who oversees one of the nation's biggest athletic departments, said the Buckeyes would share with players the full $20.5 million allowed as part of an agreement negotiated in the lawsuit settlement forcing major changes to the college sports model.

He said the school would keep all 36 of its sports programs.

“We firmly believe this new investment will allow our programs to continue to compete for and win championships and keep excellence at the forefront of our mission,” Bjork wrote.

As part of the House settlement, current scholarship limits are being replaced by roster sizes, and schools will be able to offer scholarships to all players on their rosters. Some of those rosters will shrink, but the net change can result in more scholarships at schools that want to fund them.

Bjork did not divulge details of where the new scholarships will go. Officials at Ohio State did not immediately return a message left by The Associated Press asking for more details.

Bjork also sounded the same theme as many ADs at schools his size, when he signaled the need for Ohio State stay aggressive in finding new ways to pay for these changes. Among them would be increased naming-rights opportunities across campus and a revised football season-ticket plan "that meets the needs for as many Buckeye fans as possible."

“To ensure the long-term success of our athletic programs, we are asking for the commitment and support of everyone who is part of Buckeye Nation,” Bjork wrote.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

FILE - Texas A&M Athletic Director Ross Bjork speaks to the crowd at Reed Arena after an NCAA college basketball game, Feb. 24, 2022, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Ohio State's Evan Mahaffey celebrates scoring against Evansville during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith catches a touchdown pass as Northwestern's Josh Fussell defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game at Wrigley Field on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Chicago. The catch was over turned after video review. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Cornell's Yianni Diakomihalis, right, controls Ohio State's Joey McKenna in their 141-pound match in the finals of the NCAA wrestling championships Saturday, March 23, 2019 in Pittsburgh.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
2nd annual Hamilton Turkey Drop set for Wednesday night
2
Rue: Springfield will follow immigration law; Moreno, Trump send mixed...
3
Community mourns as missing West Chester Twp. 6-year-old found dead
4
68 villas proposed near Fairfield’s Wildwood subdivision
5
Things to do this weekend in Butler and Warren counties