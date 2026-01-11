Ohio State takes road win streak into matchup with Washington

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -1.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio State visits Washington looking to extend its three-game road winning streak.

The Huskies have gone 6-1 at home. Washington has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Buckeyes are 3-2 in conference matchups. Ohio State is 2-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Washington's average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Ohio State allows. Ohio State has shot at a 50.3% rate from the field this season, 7.6 percentage points above the 42.7% shooting opponents of Washington have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hannes Steinbach is averaging 18.2 points and 11.2 rebounds for the Huskies. Quimari Peterson is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Bruce Thornton is averaging 20 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Buckeyes. Devin Royal is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 5-5, averaging 79.9 points, 34.7 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Buckeyes: 6-4, averaging 81.4 points, 31.4 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.