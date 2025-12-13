BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buckeyes -4.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio State takes on West Virginia at Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Buckeyes have a 6-1 record against non-conference oppponents. Ohio State ranks ninth in the Big Ten with 16.4 assists per game led by Bruce Thornton averaging 4.2.

The Mountaineers are 8-3 in non-conference play. West Virginia is 3-3 against opponents with a winning record.

Ohio State averages 87.4 points, 29.0 more per game than the 58.4 West Virginia gives up. West Virginia has shot at a 45.4% clip from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points greater than the 42.0% shooting opponents of Ohio State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thornton is shooting 62.3% and averaging 21.7 points for the Buckeyes. John Mobley Jr. is averaging 13.7 points.

Honor Huff is shooting 41.5% and averaging 17.3 points for the Mountaineers. Brenen Lorient is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.