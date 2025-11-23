Ohio State squares off against Belmont in Nassau, Bahamas

Belmont Bruins (3-2) vs. Ohio State Buckeyes (3-1)
Nassau, Bahamas; Monday, 11 a.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Ohio State plays Belmont in Nassau, Bahamas.
Ohio State went 26-7 overall with a 12-1 record in non-conference play during the 2024-25 season. The Buckeyes averaged 78.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 63.7 last season.
The Bruins are 3-2 in non-conference play. Belmont ranks third in the MVC with 11.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Quinn Eubank averaging 3.4.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
