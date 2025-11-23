Ohio State squares off against Belmont in Nassau, Bahamas

The Ohio State Buckeyes take on the Belmont Bruins at Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas
By The Associated Press
25 minutes ago
Belmont Bruins (3-2) vs. Ohio State Buckeyes (3-1)

Nassau, Bahamas; Monday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio State plays Belmont in Nassau, Bahamas.

Ohio State went 26-7 overall with a 12-1 record in non-conference play during the 2024-25 season. The Buckeyes averaged 78.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 63.7 last season.

The Bruins are 3-2 in non-conference play. Belmont ranks third in the MVC with 11.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Quinn Eubank averaging 3.4.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

