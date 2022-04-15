Ohio State settles more suits over sex abuse by team doctor

Ohio State has said that an a law firm investigation for the university and lawsuits filed against the school have revealed more than 170 total instances of rape and more than 2,600 instances of fondling attributed to Strauss.

Many of the accusers said they were groped during required physicals or when they sought treatment for injuries.

The terms of the latest settlement call for the survivors to receive $35,000 on average, according to the university.

“Our clients are pleased to have resolved this matter and wish to express their support for all the victims of Richard Strauss,” said John Camillus, an attorney representing some of the men covered in the settlement.