Ohio State settles more doc abuse cases; total tops $46M

But some of Strauss’ loudest accusers from the ongoing lawsuits don’t see it that way. They have argued that the university hasn't negotiated fairly with them — which the school denies — and that they deserve compensation more comparable to other major sexual abuse scandals in higher education, such as Michigan State’s $500 million settlement for the 500-plus female victims of imprisoned sports doctor Larry Nassar.

By contrast, the Strauss settlements so far average just over $252,000 per survivor. The university hasn't said how much of that goes to the attorneys involved.

Strauss died in 2005. No one has publicly defended him since an ex-wrestler first brought the allegations to light more than two years ago.

___

Follow Franko on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/kantele10. See AP’s coverage of the allegations here: https://apnews.com/OhioStateTeamDoctor.