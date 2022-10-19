Ohio State seeking identity with 10 newcomers on roster

Malaki Branham, the Big Ten Freshman of the Year, and veteran star E.J. Liddell were selected in the NBA draft, leaving Ohio State with some big holes to fill.

“We’re still defining what our group is going to be like,” Holtmann said. “How this group evolves can be really exciting. But I think we’re determining that on a day-to-day. We’ll see how this group works over an extended period of time.”

DIGGING DEEPER ON DEFENSE

The Buckeyes averaged more than 72.1 points per game in each of the last three seasons but ranked near the middle of the pack in the Big Ten in scoring defense.

The Buckeyes dropped five of their last seven games in which they allowed at least 71 points, including a 71-68 loss to Penn State in the second round of the conference tournament.

“A little more athleticism, more versatility, a little more length at the rim, I think, were all things that we needed to address," Holtmann said.

TOP-RANKED FRESHMEN

Ohio State’s 2022 recruiting class ranked in the top 10 in the country, highlighted by a quartet of four-star players.

Guards Roddy Gayle Jr. and Bruce Thornton will join the Buckeyes backcourt, the latter after earning Gatorade Georgia Boys Basketball Player of the Year honors last season.

Forward Brice Sensabaugh hails from Orlando and was named Florida Mr. Basketball last year. The Buckeyes will also have high hopes for Felix Okpara, a 6-11 center from Lagos, Nigeria, while three-star guard Bowen Hardman from Cincinnati rounds out the recruiting class.

KEY TO LEADERSHIP

After two seasons in which he collected 24 starts and hit 58.2% of his shots, it’s Key’s turn to provide a veteran voice on a Buckeyes team with many new faces.

“It’s been tough here and there being a leader because I’ve always had older guys to look up to, but now I’m one of the older guys,” Key said.

THREE TRANSFERS

Holtmann turned to the transfer portal to bring in Tanner Holden from Wright State, Isaac Likekele from Oklahoma State and Sean McNeil from West Virginia.

Holden scored 37 points to help the Raiders win their first NCAA Tournament game in the First Four last spring, Likekele started more than 100 games in four seasons with the Cowboys, and McNeil knocked down 57 3-pointers last season for the Mountaineers.

“I think everybody out here can do a little bit of everything,” Holden said.

SUEING NEARLY HEALTHY

Sueing started all 31 games for the Buckeyes in 2020-21 before abdominal and groin injuries limited him to just two outings last season. The 6-foot-6 forward said he's almost fully healthy again and ready to go.

SCHEDULE

Ohio State opens Nov. 7 against Robert Morris and has two more home games before playing in the Maui Invitational beginning Nov. 21. The first Big Ten game is against Rutgers on Dec. 8.

Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn

