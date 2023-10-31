Ohio State RB Miyan Williams lost for the season due to injury. WR Emeka Egbuka (ankle) practicing

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An injury requiring surgery has put an end to the season for Ohio State running back Miyan Williams, coach Ryan Day said Tuesday.

Day declined to discuss specifics of Williams' injury.

The fourth-year back was unavailable for the third-ranked Buckeyes (8-0) last Saturday at Wisconsin with no explanation. The previous week he rushed for a season-high 62 yards and a touchdown in the win over Penn State.

“Miyan’s done a lot of great things for us,” Day said. “It’s a big hit for the team.”

Williams and No. 1 back TreVeyon Henderson have battled injuries in their Ohio State careers, including this season.

Henderson returned after missing three games and was terrific against Wisconsin, rushing for 162 yards and a touchdown and adding four pass receptions for 45 yards.

He and Williams were expected to be a combo this season, but they have rarely been available at the same time.

The Buckeyes are nursing some other key injuries.

Quarterback Kyle McCord was limping on his left ankle after last week’s game. Day said McCord showed “toughness” playing through the injury. He didn't say how that could affect his availability for Saturday's game at Rutgers.

Receiver Emeka Egbuka, who has missed three games with an ankle injury, was healthy enough to play last week but was held out as a precaution, Day said. Egbuka is practicing this week.

Starting safety Lathan Ransom was injured in last week's game, but Day said it's not clear yet how long he will be out.

Backup quarterback Devin Brown was expected to return to practice in some capacity this week after suffering an ankle injury in a pile up at the goal line in the Oct. 21 win over Penn State.

“Once you get to November, that's what's going to happen," Day said. “You got to play depth, and guys got work through those types of things.”

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football