Ohio State promotes Brian Hartline to offensive coordinator

Both starting offensive tackles, All-American Paris Johnson Jr. and Dawand Jones, and center Luke Wypler also will leave to enter the draft.

Guard Matt Jones announced that he will return for a sixth year, giving the Buckeyes two returning starters on the offensive line with Donovan Jackson also coming back. Tight end Cade Stover, an important target for Stroud this last season, and receiver/running back Xavier Johnson also plan to return.

Running back Mayan Williams, who battled a leg injury last season, previously announced that he will return. Assuming TreVeyon Henderson's foot injury is fully healed, the Buckeyes will again have a proven one-two punch out in the backfield.

Linebacker Tommy Eichenberger, the leader of the Ohio State defense in 2022, plans to return for a fifth season.

Defensive end Javontae Jean-Baptiste announced he will transfer to Notre Dame, cornerback JK Johnson is transferring to LSU and safety Jaylen Johnson is transferring to Memphis.

