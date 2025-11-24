Ohio State plays Mount St. Mary's, seeks 6th straight home win

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio State will try to keep its five-game home win streak intact when the Buckeyes face Mount St. Mary's.

The Buckeyes are 5-0 on their home court. Ohio State scores 88.4 points while outscoring opponents by 19.6 points per game.

The Mountaineers are 1-4 in road games. Mount St. Mary's ranks sixth in the MAAC with 32.8 rebounds per game led by Xavier Lipscomb averaging 6.3.

Ohio State makes 51.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 10.2 percentage points higher than Mount St. Mary's has allowed to its opponents (41.3%). Mount St. Mary's averages 65.8 points per game, 3.0 fewer than the 68.8 Ohio State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bruce Thornton is scoring 22.4 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Buckeyes. John Mobley Jr. is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers.

Lipscomb averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountaineers, scoring 10.3 points while shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc. Trey Deveaux is averaging 11.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.